Red Sox Wrap: Blue Jays Bats Collect 28 Runs In Blowout Win At Fenway

The Boston Red Sox opened up the second half of the season in losing fashion on Friday night, dropping the series opener 28-5 at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox fall to 48-46, while the Blue Jays improved to 51-43.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Blue Jays absolutely dominated the Red Sox at Fenway on Friday. Most notably, their offense.
It only took three innings for the Blue Jays’ bats to accumulate more than enough run production to put the Red Sox away. The runaway swing came off the bat of Blue Jays right fielder Raimel Tapia who contributed his first four RBIs with a bizarre turn of events in Boston’s outfield. Center fielder Jarren Duran lost the ball in the air, falling behind him at the warning track, resulting in an inside-the-park grand slam for Tapia.
Toronto’s offense, one of baseball’s best, collected five doubles and five home runs, notching an all-time franchise record for runs scored in the process — and a Major League Baseball record this season. The Blue Jays finished the night out-hitting the Red Sox lineup 29-10, with Boston’s pitching only managing to hold Toronto scoreless in two innings.
The Red Sox also set a new franchise record themselves, topping a 1923 record of 27 runs allowed.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Raimel Tapia got the show started with his inside-the-park homer, the second in Blue Jays history, per ESPN. Tapia also doubled, his 16th of the season, finishing the game 3-for-7 with six RBIs. Tapia also doubled, his 16th of the season.
— Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had himself a night, going 6-for-7 while setting a career-high with hits in a regular season game. Five RBIs accompanied his six hits.
— Christian Vázquez displayed his power, hitting two solo shots to reach eight on the season. Vázquez went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
