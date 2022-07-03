Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Bats Cannot Do Enough To Aid Josh Winckowski

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox lost the second game of their three-game set against the Chicago Cubs, 3-1, at Wrigley Field on Saturday.

Boston fell to 43-35 on the season, while Chicago improved to 32-46.

You can view the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Josh Winckowski might have been dealt the loss, but his pitching performance on Saturday night was the best of his budding career. He made a costly throwing error that resulted in the first run of the game scoring, but he was brilliant on the mound.

The rookie absolutely dominated the Cubs, and if there hadn’t been a combination of defensive miscues and poor luck, he would’ve pitched a shutout. Instead, Winckowski allowed two runs, one earned, and lost due to a brutal performance in the batter’s box for Boston. The right-hander allowed six hits in as many innings. Here are the distances of his hits allowed in feet: 160, three, two, two, two, one.

With Garrett Whitlock headed back to the bullpen and injuries to Rich Hill and Nathan Eovaldi, not only has Winckowski earned a spot in the rotation, but he’s a shoo-in to remain there for the foreseeable future.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Winckowski was the best player on the field Saturday, allowing the aforementioned two runs and six hits along with six strikeouts and a walk. He is now 3-2 with a 3.12 ERA on the season.