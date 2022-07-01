Red Sox Wrap: Boston Bullpen Can’t Hold Lead In Loss To Cubs

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox coughed up a four-run lead in the middle innings and suffered a 6-5 defeat in the series opener against the Chicago Cubs on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

With the loss, the Red Sox now stand at 43-34 while the Cubs improve to 31-46.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Much of the story about Boston’s bullpen in its previous series against the Toronto Blue Jays was the absence of closer Tanner Houck, who was unavailable due to his vaccination status.

It looked like things were lining up for Houck to get a little bit of redemption with the Red Sox holding a 5-3 lead in the sixth, but that never came to fruition with Boston’s bullpen unable to hold onto the lead.

Walks were the biggest issue for the Red Sox’s relievers. Tyler Danish, Hansel Robles, Jake Diekman and Hirokazu Sawamura combined for six walks, piling on the four walks Rich Hill issued in his 4 2/3 innings of work. In just the fifth and sixth innings alone, Red Sox pitchers walked seven batters and recorded a hit batsman. The 10 walks allowed were a season high.

The lack of command came back to haunt the Red Sox. After walking a batter, Robles let up a game-tying home run in the sixth to Christopher Morel and the Cubs pushed the go-ahead run across the plate later in the frame on a Diekman wild pitch.