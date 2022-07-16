Red Sox Wrap: Boston Finds Much Needed Division Win Against Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox kicked off their three-game series against the New York Yankees in victorious fashion with a 5-4 win on Friday at Yankee Stadium.

The Red Sox improve to 48-43, while the Yankees fell to 62-28.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox got the offensive start they needed against the Yankees on Friday, taking a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning. Rafael Devers got things started in the lineup, going yard on the first pitch thrown his way, and sixth of the ballgame. Soon after, Boston found themselves trailing the Yankees by one and Christian Vázquez would connect on a deep blast of his own to tie up the game, 3-3, in the fourth inning.

Bobby Dalbec also went deep, hitting a go-ahead solo home run in the seventh inning off Yankees flamethrower Aroldis Chapman.

Taking the hill fresh off his injury list stint was right-handed reliever, Garrett Whitlock. He contributed two scoreless innings of relief in the seventh in eighth for the Red Sox.

Four crucial and clutch Red Sox performances that would evidently get Boston back in the win column. A fighting effort that took four hours to size victoriously.