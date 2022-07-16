Red Sox Wrap: Boston Finds Much Needed Division Win Against Yankees

The Boston Red Sox kicked off their three-game series against the New York Yankees in victorious fashion with a 5-4 win on Friday at Yankee Stadium.
The Red Sox improve to 48-43, while the Yankees fell to 62-28.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Red Sox got the offensive start they needed against the Yankees on Friday, taking a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning. Rafael Devers got things started in the lineup, going yard on the first pitch thrown his way, and sixth of the ballgame. Soon after, Boston found themselves trailing the Yankees by one and Christian Vázquez would connect on a deep blast of his own to tie up the game, 3-3, in the fourth inning.
Bobby Dalbec also went deep, hitting a go-ahead solo home run in the seventh inning off Yankees flamethrower Aroldis Chapman.
Taking the hill fresh off his injury list stint was right-handed reliever, Garrett Whitlock. He contributed two scoreless innings of relief in the seventh in eighth for the Red Sox.
Four crucial and clutch Red Sox performances that would evidently get Boston back in the win column. A fighting effort that took four hours to size victoriously.
STARS OF THE GAME
— The game-decider was delivered from Xander Bogaerts’ elite-level base running. Bogaerts scored off a wild pitch from Yankees pitcher Michael King in the 11th inning.
— Whitlock was pivotal, pitching back-to-back scoreless innings in his return after missing over a month on the injured list. Whitlock set down all six Yankees hitters he faced.
— Rafael Devers gave the Red Sox offense a quick spark, going deep with a two-run homer on the very first pitch he saw against Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery in the first inning. Devers proved that even a lefty-lefty matchup can’t stop the 25-year-old American League All-Star slugger.
WAGER WATCH
Draftkings Sportsbook set the odds of a Devers home run at +475 heading into Friday’s game. Devers’ 21st home run of the season cashed that ticket in the first inning, with a $100 bet paying out $575 total.
ON DECK AT NESN
The Red Sox and Yankees will continue their series in the Bronx on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcasted on FOX. Boston returns to NESN on Sunday for its series finale with New York. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.