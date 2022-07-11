Red Sox Wrap: Boston Rallies Past Yankees To Earn Series Split

The Boston Red Sox erased a four-run deficit by scoring nine unanswered runs in an 11-6 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday night at Fenway Park.
With the win, the Red Sox earned a split of the four-game series to improve to 47-39 while the Yankees drop to 61-25.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The four-game series showed a lot about the Red Sox. Some good, some bad. But most importantly, it showed this team can respond in the face of adversity.
A day after coming from behind to notch a walk-off victory, the Red Sox fell into an immediate hole, but answered back in a big way with Boston’s bats pounding Yankees pitching to complete another comeback.
The Red Sox were the ones that remained composed once they leveled the score in the middle innings as well. DJ LeMahieu made two defensive blunders in the seventh — he somehow wasn’t charged with an error either time — which helped Boston push the go-ahead run across the plate.
The series certainly didn’t start off well for the Red Sox, but two wins over the best team currently in baseball could give them the momentum they need with seven crucial games coming up, including three more against the Yankees in the Bronx.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Christian Vázquez continues to produce from the second spot in the lineup. The Red Sox catcher aided the comeback effort with a solo homer in the third and an RBI double that scraped the Green Monster in the fifth. Vázquez finished 2-for-5 with two RBI.
— J.D. Martinez came through a key hit in the bottom of the fifth, smacking an opposite field, two-run home run in the fifth to level the score at 6-6. It was Martinez’s only hit of the ballgame.
— Trevor Story delivered the knockout blow with a bases-clearing double in the bottom of the seventh. Story went 2-for-4 in the contest with three RBIs and three runs scored.
