Red Sox Wrap: Boston Unable To Hang Onto Lead, Lose 5-4 To Rays

The Boston Red Sox dropped their fourth straight game to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night, falling 5-4 at Tropicana Field.

The Red Sox fall to 47-43 on the year, and the Rays improve to 49-40.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox appeared to be on their way toward a bounce-back win after losing seven of their last 10 games. Rafael Devers got the Boston offense going with a solo dinger in the fourth inning, and the Red Sox added more to their lead in the sixth inning to go up 3-0.

However, the Rays rallied back in the seventh inning, scoring five runs off starter Kutter Crawford and reliever John Schreiber. While the Red Sox offense gave Rays starter Drew Rasmussen trouble, the Tampa Bay bullpen stepped up. Boston had a chance at a comeback, thanks to an Alex Verdugo RBI double, but the comeback attempt was shut down by Rays reliever Jalen Beeks.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Taylor Walls brought in the two tying runs in the bottom of the seventh inning with a single to left. The Rays shortstop finished his day 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and one run scored.

— Devers’ home run was his 20th of the season. He crushed Rasmussen’s pitch 393 feet into the stands. Devers finished his night 2-for-4 at the plate.