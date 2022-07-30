Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Bats Come Up Short In Loss To Brewers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox couldn’t deliver a timely hit and dropped their series opener to the Milwaukee Brewers, 4-1, on Friday night at Fenway Park.

With the loss, the Red Sox fall back under .500 at 50-51 while the Brewers improve to 56-44.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Even in the loss, the Red Sox might have discovered something with Austin Davis serving as an opener.

Manager Alex Cora elected to use Davis in that role and have Brayan Bello, who was initially scheduled to start, piggyback off Davis out of the bullpen. The strategy worked as well as Cora must have hoped with Davis and Bello combining to allow just two runs over 6 2/3 innings.

Davis was particularly sharp to start the game, letting up just one hit while striking out four in 2 1/3 innings of work. Bello then came in and threw 4 1/3 innings in which he yielded two runs on four hits. Bello did walk three and struck out four and limited the damage by inducing a couple of double plays.

The effort from the two was certainly enough to lead the Red Sox to a win, but Boston’s offense couldn’t back its pitchers — it collected only seven hits in the loss.