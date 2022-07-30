Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Bats Come Up Short In Loss To Brewers

The Boston Red Sox couldn’t deliver a timely hit and dropped their series opener to the Milwaukee Brewers, 4-1, on Friday night at Fenway Park.
With the loss, the Red Sox fall back under .500 at 50-51 while the Brewers improve to 56-44.
Check out the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Even in the loss, the Red Sox might have discovered something with Austin Davis serving as an opener.
Manager Alex Cora elected to use Davis in that role and have Brayan Bello, who was initially scheduled to start, piggyback off Davis out of the bullpen. The strategy worked as well as Cora must have hoped with Davis and Bello combining to allow just two runs over 6 2/3 innings.
Davis was particularly sharp to start the game, letting up just one hit while striking out four in 2 1/3 innings of work. Bello then came in and threw 4 1/3 innings in which he yielded two runs on four hits. Bello did walk three and struck out four and limited the damage by inducing a couple of double plays.
The effort from the two was certainly enough to lead the Red Sox to a win, but Boston’s offense couldn’t back its pitchers — it collected only seven hits in the loss.
It wouldn’t come as a surprise if Cora uses the tandem of Davis and Bello in this fashion again, especially since the Red Sox haven’t had a starting pitcher record a win in July.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Brandon Woodruff showcased his electric stuff to stymie Boston’s bats. The right-hander for the Brewers tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering just one run on four hits while walking two and striking out nine.
— Christian Vázquez continued to stay hot at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored.
— Christian Yelich drove in the go-ahead run for the Brewers in the seventh inning on a single to left field. Yelich finished 2-for-4 in the game.
WAGER WATCH
Not many probably envisioned a pitcher’s duel to the start of this one. DraftKings Sportsbook set the odds of the first run being scored in the sixth inning at +3500, and the two teams were scoreless until Andrew McCutchen pushed a run across the plate for the Brewers in that frame on a fielder’s choice. A $100 bet on this prop would have netted bettors a whopping $4,500.
ON DECK AT NESN
The Red Sox and Brewers will continue their series from Fenway Park on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.