Red Sox Wrap: Comeback Attempt Falls Short Despite Rafael Devers’ Efforts

The Boston Red Sox dropped the series opener of their four-game set against the New York Yankees, 6-5, at Fenway Park on Thursday.

Boston fell to 45-38 on the season, while New York improved to 60-23.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Rafael Devers is emerging as one of the best big-game performers in Major League Baseball. There is no bigger regular-season stage than a Red Sox-Yankees matchup under the lights, especially with Gerrit Cole on the mound.

Devers entered the game with four home runs against Cole, a number that increased during Thursday’s faceoff. In the third inning, after Boston allowed five runs in the previous frame, Devers hit a monster two-run blast well over the bullpen to cut the lead to three.

In the fifth inning, Devers hit a three-run tank to dead center field to cut the lead to just one. He drove in all of the Red Sox’s five runs. Cole has now allowed more home runs to the Red Sox slugger than any other player.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Devers hit two home runs and racked up five RBIs in the Red Sox loss. He did everything he could to will the team to victory, but fell short. The slugger finished 2-for-3 with a walk.