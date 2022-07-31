Red Sox Wrap: Doubles Party Helps Boston In Complete Win Vs. Brewers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox avoided a series sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers with a 7-2 victory at Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Sox improved to 51-52 on the season while the Brewers fell to 57-45.

Check out the box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

When the Red Sox put it all together, they’re a playoff-caliber baseball team.

Boston was granted its first start by a winning pitcher in July as Josh Winckowski allowed two runs on seven hits in five innings. His effort was complemented by a few key defensive plays — for a Red Sox team which has lacked fundamental defense of late. Arguably the biggest of such plays came on an inning-ending double play in the fourth before Winckowski later picked off Willy Adames to end the fifth. Boston also turned a double play in the opening frame.

And with the defense keeping the Red Sox in it early, the offense then did its part with a five-run fifth inning to erase a 2-0 deficit. Boston scored five runs on four consecutive doubles and one Milwaukee error. In fact, eight of Boston’s 11 hits were doubles with Jackie Bradley Jr. later hitting a RBI ground-rule double in the bottom of the sixth to give the Red Sox a 6-2 advantage.

Meanwhile Red Sox manager Alex Cora showed just how important the contest was by getting Garrett Whitlock in for the sixth and seventh frames. Boston extended its lead to 7-2 with Whitlock, who allowed two hits in two innings, on the mound. He turned the ball over to Austin Davis for the eighth and Josh Schreiber for the ninth.