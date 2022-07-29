Red Sox Wrap: Late Surge Gets Boston’s Record Back To .500

The Boston Red Sox defeated the Cleveland Guardians, 4-2, at Fenway Park on Thursday night — salvaging a 2-2 series split.
The Red Sox move back to .500 with a 50-50 record, while the Guardians fall to 50-48.
Check out the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Red Sox pitching staff put together a full nine-inning performance for what feels like the first time in the month of July. Coincidentally, it lead to a victory.
Kutter Crawford continued his hot streak Thursday, going 5 2/3 innings and allowing a single earned run on just three hits. He missed a quality start by just one out.
Crawford has been nails for Boston since returning to the big leagues on July 4. In his five appearances in the month, the 25-year-old has a 2.66 earned run average, allowing three or less runs and going at least five innings each time out.
Jake Diekman and Garrett Whitlock held things down out of the bullpen, combining for 3 1/3 innings of relief, allowing just one earned run. Whitlock got the final six outs — earning the save for his troubles.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Xander Bogaerts provided the spark Boston needed with his sixth-inning home run. The Red Sox shortstop finished the night 1-for-2 from the plate with two walks and the home run.
— Crawford did his job for the Red Sox — though he didn’t get the win. He’s been Boston’s most reliable starter in the month of July.
— Diekman was solid once again out of the Boston bullpen. He went 1 1/3 scoreless innings.
WAGER WATCH
Bogaerts entered the night with +350 odds to go deep according to DraftKings Sportsbook. A $100 bet on the X-Man would have paid out $450 total.
ON DECK AT NESN
The Red Sox will welcome the Milwaukee Brewers to Fenway Park on Friday night, opening up a three-game series. First pitch is scheduled at 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game on NESN 360 following an hour of pregame coverage.