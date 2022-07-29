Red Sox Wrap: Late Surge Gets Boston’s Record Back To .500

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox defeated the Cleveland Guardians, 4-2, at Fenway Park on Thursday night — salvaging a 2-2 series split.

The Red Sox move back to .500 with a 50-50 record, while the Guardians fall to 50-48.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox pitching staff put together a full nine-inning performance for what feels like the first time in the month of July. Coincidentally, it lead to a victory.

Kutter Crawford continued his hot streak Thursday, going 5 2/3 innings and allowing a single earned run on just three hits. He missed a quality start by just one out.

Crawford has been nails for Boston since returning to the big leagues on July 4. In his five appearances in the month, the 25-year-old has a 2.66 earned run average, allowing three or less runs and going at least five innings each time out.

Jake Diekman and Garrett Whitlock held things down out of the bullpen, combining for 3 1/3 innings of relief, allowing just one earned run. Whitlock got the final six outs — earning the save for his troubles.