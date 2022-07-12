Red Sox Wrap: Relentless Rays Too Much For Boston To Overcome

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox opened their series against the Tampa Bay Rays with a 10-5 loss at Tropicana Field on Monday.

Boston fell to 47-40 on the season, while Tampa Bay improved to 46-40.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Asking an offense to erase an early 5-1 deficit is one thing. Continuously making them play from behind after they’ve already dug you out of a hole is another.

In his second big-league start, Brayan Bello continued to struggle with his command — walking three batters and allowing seven hits and five earned runs in four innings pitched. His second porous outing dug the Red Sox into a 5-1 hole just two innings into the game.

Eventually Bello would start to settle in, and would be relieved by the ever-reliable Austin Davis to combine for scoreless third, fourth and fifth innings. On the offensive side, J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts would lead the charge for Boston to score a total of four runs over the course of those same innings.

Finding themselves in a brand new ballgame in the sixth inning, the Rays would go back on the offensive, scoring five more runs in the next three innings off Jake Diekman, Kaleb Ort and Phillips Valdez — none of whom were helped by their defense. Boston’s offense — after already mounting a four-run comeback — would stall out over the final four innings, combining for zero hits and five strikeouts to go off quietly into the night.