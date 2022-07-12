Red Sox Wrap: Relentless Rays Too Much For Boston To Overcome

The Boston Red Sox opened their series against the Tampa Bay Rays with a 10-5 loss at Tropicana Field on Monday.
Boston fell to 47-40 on the season, while Tampa Bay improved to 46-40.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Asking an offense to erase an early 5-1 deficit is one thing. Continuously making them play from behind after they’ve already dug you out of a hole is another.
In his second big-league start, Brayan Bello continued to struggle with his command — walking three batters and allowing seven hits and five earned runs in four innings pitched. His second porous outing dug the Red Sox into a 5-1 hole just two innings into the game.
Eventually Bello would start to settle in, and would be relieved by the ever-reliable Austin Davis to combine for scoreless third, fourth and fifth innings. On the offensive side, J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts would lead the charge for Boston to score a total of four runs over the course of those same innings.
Finding themselves in a brand new ballgame in the sixth inning, the Rays would go back on the offensive, scoring five more runs in the next three innings off Jake Diekman, Kaleb Ort and Phillips Valdez — none of whom were helped by their defense. Boston’s offense — after already mounting a four-run comeback — would stall out over the final four innings, combining for zero hits and five strikeouts to go off quietly into the night.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Yandy Diaz was a one-man wrecking crew Monday, knocking in three runs on a pair of doubles in his perfect night from the plate. His on-base percentage is up to .418 on the season.
— Martinez appears to be back on the right side of his power slump. Boston’s designated hitter went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
— Harold Ramirez came on as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning but still finished with two RBIs on a 2-for-2 night at the plate.
WAGER WATCH
Jarren Duran showed off his speed against Tampa Bay, nabbing a stolen base and cashing tickets in the process. DraftKings Sportsbook set his odds of stealing a bag at +475 prior to the contest, meaning a $100 bet on the speedster would have paid out $575 total.
ON DECK AT NESN
The Red Sox and Rays will continue their four-game set on Tuesday at Tropicana Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET following an hour of pregame coverage live on NESN.