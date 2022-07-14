Red Sox Wrap: Shane McClanahan Shines In Latest Boston Division Loss

Boston lost its third straight against Tampa Bay

The Boston Red Sox dropped their third consecutive game to the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, falling 4-1 at Tropicana Field.

The Red Sox fall to 47-42 while the Rays improved to 48-40.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Shane McClanahan stole the show in Tampa Bay on Wednesday, silencing the Red Sox lineup through his 6 1/3 innings of work. The 25-year-old American League All-Star had almost no issue getting Boston batters out, delivering just what the Red Sox didn’t need amid their division struggles — dominance.

Boston’s offense failed to build any sort of momentum, not only against McClanahan but Tampa Bay’s entire pitching staff — plating just a single run in the fifth inning.

Boston suffered their third consecutive loss against Tampa Bay, and their 23rd loss against an AL East opponent this season.

STARS OF THE GAME
— McClanahan delivered a dominant outing for the Rays, allowing just one run on three hits through 6 1/3 innings. It only took McClanahan 85 pitches to get the job done and put the Red Sox offense to rest before handing it off to Tampa Bay’s bullpen.

— Taylor Walls had the biggest swing of the night, homering off Red Sox starter Josh Winckowski in the fourth inning for his fourth big blast this season.

— Xander Bogaerts was the only Boston hitter to notch a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a double and a stolen base.

WAGER WATCH
DraftKings Sportsbook set the odds of Xander Bogaerts doubling at +475 heading into Wednesday’s game. The Red Sox slugger cashed that ticket with his 23rd of the season, with a $100 bet paying out $575 total.

ON DECK AT NESN
The Red Sox and Rays are set to finish their four-game series on Thursday at Tropicana Field. First pitch from St. Petersburg, Fla. is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET following an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.

