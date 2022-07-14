Red Sox Wrap: Shane McClanahan Shines In Latest Boston Division Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox dropped their third consecutive game to the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, falling 4-1 at Tropicana Field.

The Red Sox fall to 47-42 while the Rays improved to 48-40.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Shane McClanahan stole the show in Tampa Bay on Wednesday, silencing the Red Sox lineup through his 6 1/3 innings of work. The 25-year-old American League All-Star had almost no issue getting Boston batters out, delivering just what the Red Sox didn’t need amid their division struggles — dominance.

Boston’s offense failed to build any sort of momentum, not only against McClanahan but Tampa Bay’s entire pitching staff — plating just a single run in the fifth inning.

Boston suffered their third consecutive loss against Tampa Bay, and their 23rd loss against an AL East opponent this season.

STARS OF THE GAME

— McClanahan delivered a dominant outing for the Rays, allowing just one run on three hits through 6 1/3 innings. It only took McClanahan 85 pitches to get the job done and put the Red Sox offense to rest before handing it off to Tampa Bay’s bullpen.