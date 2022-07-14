Red Sox Wrap: Shane McClanahan Shines In Latest Boston Division Loss

The Boston Red Sox dropped their third consecutive game to the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, falling 4-1 at Tropicana Field.
The Red Sox fall to 47-42 while the Rays improved to 48-40.
Check out the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Shane McClanahan stole the show in Tampa Bay on Wednesday, silencing the Red Sox lineup through his 6 1/3 innings of work. The 25-year-old American League All-Star had almost no issue getting Boston batters out, delivering just what the Red Sox didn’t need amid their division struggles — dominance.
Boston’s offense failed to build any sort of momentum, not only against McClanahan but Tampa Bay’s entire pitching staff — plating just a single run in the fifth inning.
Boston suffered their third consecutive loss against Tampa Bay, and their 23rd loss against an AL East opponent this season.
STARS OF THE GAME
— McClanahan delivered a dominant outing for the Rays, allowing just one run on three hits through 6 1/3 innings. It only took McClanahan 85 pitches to get the job done and put the Red Sox offense to rest before handing it off to Tampa Bay’s bullpen.
— Taylor Walls had the biggest swing of the night, homering off Red Sox starter Josh Winckowski in the fourth inning for his fourth big blast this season.
— Xander Bogaerts was the only Boston hitter to notch a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a double and a stolen base.
WAGER WATCH
DraftKings Sportsbook set the odds of Xander Bogaerts doubling at +475 heading into Wednesday’s game. The Red Sox slugger cashed that ticket with his 23rd of the season, with a $100 bet paying out $575 total.
ON DECK AT NESN
The Red Sox and Rays are set to finish their four-game series on Thursday at Tropicana Field. First pitch from St. Petersburg, Fla. is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET following an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.