Red Sox Wrap: Yankees Crush Four Homers In Blowout Win Over Boston

After an extra-inning win the night before, momentum certainly didn’t carry over for the Boston Red Sox, as the New York Yankees belted four home runs en route to a resounding 14-1 win on Saturday night at Yankee Stadium.

The Red Sox now drop to 48-44 while the Yankees improve their best record in Major League Baseball to 63-28.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It’s obvious, but the Red Sox could learn a thing or two from New York’s potent offensive attack.

The Yankees had a mini version of the Home Run Derby before Monday’s official event, as Matt Carpenter and Aaron Judge launched two homers each with Judge’s bombs both traveling over 400 feet.

New York came into the contest ranked first in the majors in home runs, while the Red Sox placed 19th. The ability to hit the ball out of the ballpark is a key in this era of baseball, and Boston just isn’t doing enough of it to contend with the top teams in the league.

The Red Sox have a good offense — they entered the game third in the majors in team batting average — but lack a punch. The Yankees certainly are the opposite, as they can throw haymakers whenever they want.