Red Sox’s Alex Cora Offers Discouraging Update On Trevor Story

Nothing really seems to be going right for the Boston Red Sox of late, and the latest update on Trevor Story only adds to their shortcomings.

Story, who was hit on the hand July 12 against the Tampa Bay Rays, visited a hand specialist Friday to receive a second opinion.

The news probably wasn’t what the Red Sox wanted to hear.

Manager Alex Cora told reporters that the specialist discovered a hairline fracture near Story’s wrist, The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams tweeted. Story will be shut down from swinging a bat for at least 10 days.

The silver lining at least is that Christian Arroyo was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday afternoon and will get reps at second base. Still, it’s never ideal to lose someone like Story for longer than expected, especially with how poorly the Red Sox have been playing of late.

The Red Sox try to start a new winning streak against the Milwaukee Brewers in the middle game of their series. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 4:10 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action beginning at 3 p.m. on NESN.