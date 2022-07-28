Red Sox’s Alex Cora Praises Bobby Dalbec Following Two Homer Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox first baseman Bobby Dalbec has had plenty of games to forget throughout the 2022 season, but his performance Wednesday was one to remember.

The 27-year-old socked a pair of home runs in the Red Sox’s 7-6 loss to the Cleveland Guardians, plating five of Boston’s six runs on the night.

Following the game, manager Alex Cora made sure to commend Dalbec for the work he has put in to try and change the results of his at-bats.

“I think it’s just about being on time,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “That’s something he’s been working on and sometimes the results are not there, but it’s not for a lack of effort. He’s grinding in the cage, grinding with the coaches and tonight was a great night for him.”

Dalbec is hitting just .206 on the season, but if his 2021 season was any indication, he has the ability to turn it around on down the stretch. He batted .288 with 14 home runs and 38 RBIs over the final two months of the season, seemingly upping his game as the competition at first base heightened.

With the Aug. 2 Major League Baseball trade deadline approaching, perhaps now is the time Dalbec takes off for the Red Sox.