Red Sox’s Alex Cora Recalls Hilarious 2015 Memory At Wrigley Field

For Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, one of his favorite memories from Wrigley Field came after his Major League Baseball playing days.

While a member of ESPN and covering the postseason for the network, Cora headed back to Wrigley Field the morning after the Chicago Cubs clinched the National League Championship Series in 2015 to do a TV hit. It was about 6 a.m. when he saw president of baseball operations Theo Epstein and the rest of the Cubs front office carrying on the celebration from the night before.

Prior to Boston’s opening game against the Cubs on Friday, where the Red Sox play at Wrigley Field for the first time since 2012, Cora recounted the memory.

Here’s how the conversation played out, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo:

“He sees me and he’s like, ‘What the (expletive) are you doing here?'” Epstein asked.

Cora replied, “What are you doing here?”

Cora and Epstein were with the Red Sox organization during the same time, so the two knew each well before Cora stumbled upon Epstein.