Red Sox’s Bobby Dalbec Reveals How He Got His Black Eye

After putting together a terrific performance in Wednesday’s loss to the Cleveland Guardians, Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec had something different about his look that had gone previously unaddressed when he showed up to his postgame media availability.

Dalbec sported a black eye, and with having the prominent shiner under his left eye, it prompted the question as to how Dalbec exactly got it.

“It’s from doing pick drills at first base,” Dalbec told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “First one of the day got me.”

It is kind of ironic that Dalbec’s black eye came from fielding drills since the Red Sox have struggled mightily on defense. To try to cure their woes in that department, the Red Sox took infield practice prior to a game against the Guardians, which is a rare occurrence for a major league team.

“We haven’t been playing great defense lately,” Dalbec said. “I think we’re addressing that every day. Lots of weird plays. Those things will turn around.”

But just maybe the black eye brought Dalbec some good luck, as the right-handed hitter powered Boston’s offense Wednesday by swatting two home runs and collecting five RBIs.

Dalbec will look to keep it going black eye and all Thursday with the Red Sox closing out their four-game series with the Guardians at Fenway Park.