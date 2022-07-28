Red Sox’s Chaim Bloom Won’t Try To Force Things At MLB Trade Deadline

NESN Logo Sign In

With the Boston Red Sox at a crossroads, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom could go in several different directions at the fast approaching Major League Baseball trade deadline.

Bloom continued to give insight into how he will handle things when speaking with reporters at Fenway Park on Wednesday.

One thing is for sure, Bloom doesn’t want to put any buying or selling labels on the Red Sox, and he won’t just make a deal for the sake of appeasing the fanbase, either.

“I would rather have the letdown, and try to deal with the letdown, than do something I didn’t believe in. That I didn’t think was going to make us better, that was good for the organization just to avoid that because ultimately that’s going to catch up to you,” Bloom told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “The optics only get you so far, eventually the substance is what matters. I’m hopeful that we’re able to make moves because it means we found things that we could do that we felt would make us better.

“But we shouldn’t force something that ultimately we don’t think is in our interest just to satisfy people who want to see us do something.”

Bloom certainly faces a challenging deadline as the injury-riddled Red Sox are currently four games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for the third and final playoff spot.

Bloom could try to bring pieces to Boston in an effort to make a push for the postseason, or he could turn his eye more toward the future. More will obviously be known on how he approaches things once Aug. 2 comes and goes.