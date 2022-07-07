Red Sox’s Chris Sale Addresses Tirade Following Rehab Start

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale’s rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Worcester didn’t go exactly how he wanted it to.

Sale pitched just 3 2/3 innings, allowing just one run and three hits, but struggled with his control by issuing five walks while striking out five as well.

The 33-year-old lefty let the emotions from his sub-par outing boil over as he left the game. Sale was caught on video taking his frustrations out on a television in the tunnel area of Worcester’s dugout.

At Fenway Park on Thursday prior to Boston’s matchup with the New York Yankees, Sale addressed the incident that took place following his rehab start

“When I was young, I made mistakes. I’m not going to shy away from it. I acted like an idiot last night, I’ve acted like an idiot before,” Sale told reporters, per ESPN’s Marly Rivera. “I’d do it in the dugout and I’ve been told through the years, ‘Hey, take it to the tunnel.’ So, you think you’re in a safe space and you think that you’re in private. That’s a place that you’re not supposed to really have cameras. There’s no public access to that. So, I thought I was in a safer spot.

“But, hey, it is what it is man. That’s who I am. It’s what makes me a big leaguer. It what makes me good at my job. Might not be the best for the public eye, but what is? Who’s perfect? Name them. I’d like to shake his hand.”

Sale was asked if he was worried about any injury risk when an outburst like that happens, and the southpaw said he learned in college never to punch anything, and that a teammate taught him “not to go full front kick,” presumably to not break any toes.