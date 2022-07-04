Red Sox’s Connor Seabold Shows Improved Composure Vs. Cubs

NESN Logo Sign In

Connor Seabold is still looking to put it all together on the mound in a Boston Red Sox uniform.

But the 26-year-old right-hander will take what he has produced at the big-league level for now.

Seabold tossed four innings Sunday against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in his second start since being called up from Triple-A Worcester, allowing just one run on six hits while recording four strikeouts and two walks.

Seabold’s performance was a better showing than his season debut with Boston earlier in the week against the Toronto Blue Jays when he let up seven runs in 4 2/3 innings.

“I didn’t think I had my best stuff today, to be honest,” Seabold said, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “I think if I had my stuff from last time today, and had the same composure it would have gone a little differently. But beggars can’t be choosers. The results were good. Kept the team in it.”

Seabold didn’t get Chicago’s hitters to swing-and-miss at the same rate he did when he faced the Blue Jays. But for Seabold, the big point of emphasis in his latest start was his composure on the mound.

After surrendering a run two batters into the game, Seabold didn’t allow any further damage in the frame and stranded runners at the corners in both the second and fourth innings before his outing came to an end.