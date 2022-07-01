Red Sox’s Jarren Duran Comes Out Swinging In Return Vs. Cubs

NESN Logo Sign In

It had been five days since Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran last stepped into the batter’s box to face big-league pitching in a game setting.

Duran, who missed a three-game series in Toronto against the Blue Jays due to his vaccination status, certainly didn’t waste any time getting re-acclimated.

Back in his usual leadoff spot for Friday’s loss to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Duran swung at the first pitch of the game from right-hander Adrian Sampson and belted it 417 feet over the wall in center for a solo homer to quickly ignite the Red Sox’s offense.

“They probably know I’ve been off a couple days and probably trying to take advantage of not seeing any live (pitching),” Duran said, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “Just trying to be on time and early and just happened to run into it.”

It was Duran’s first round-tripper of the season, and even he admitted that it came as a surprise to go deep on the very first pitch anyone saw.

“It felt pretty good,” Duran said. “Honestly, just thought it was a single at first. Just haven’t been hitting a lot of home runs. So when I ran into it, I was a little in shock, but it’s always a good feeling to hit one.”

Duran’s performance at the plate didn’t stop after that swing. The 25-year-old laced an RBI single to center in the top of the sixth off of left-handed reliever Brandon Hughes, and at the time, it looked like a critical hit before the Cubs mounted a comeback.