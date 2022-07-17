Red Sox’s Jeter Downs Hits First Career Home Run Off Gerrit Cole

Jeter Downs’ first home run of his Major League Baseball career might be remembered for carrying a little extra.
The Boston Red Sox second baseman connected on a 88 mph slider from Gerrit Cole and hit it 363 feet to left field at Yankee Stadium on Sunday. Though Downs’ two-run blast didn’t give Boston a lead, it did help provide a bit of a spark for the Red Sox as the visitors cut their deficit to 3-2.
Check it out:
It was also much-needed after the first-inning injury to starting pitcher Chris Sale, who left the game with two outs in the frame after taking a line drive to his throwing hand.
Downs, 23, also recorded the first hit of his career against the Yankees on July 9.