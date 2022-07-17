Red Sox’s Jeter Downs Hits First Career Home Run Off Gerrit Cole

Downs' first career hit came against the Yankees, too

Jeter Downs’ first home run of his Major League Baseball career might be remembered for carrying a little extra.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman connected on a 88 mph slider from Gerrit Cole and hit it 363 feet to left field at Yankee Stadium on Sunday. Though Downs’ two-run blast didn’t give Boston a lead, it did help provide a bit of a spark for the Red Sox as the visitors cut their deficit to 3-2.

Check it out:

It was also much-needed after the first-inning injury to starting pitcher Chris Sale, who left the game with two outs in the frame after taking a line drive to his throwing hand.

Downs, 23, also recorded the first hit of his career against the Yankees on July 9.

