Red Sox’s Jeter Downs Displays Impressive Defense At New Position

NESN Logo Sign In

If one thing is discovered about Boston Red Sox prospects Jeter Downs from his brief time at the Major League Baseball level it’s that he is a quick study.

Downs, 23, had not played third base at the professional level until June 22, his MLB debut. Since then, he’s taken quite naturally to the hot corner, and is now making highlight plays amid the biggest rivalry in baseball.

In the top of ninth inning of the Red Sox’s 11-6 win over the New York Yankees on Sunday at Fenway Park, Downs make an incredible barehanded stab and throw to nab Isiah Kiner-Falefa at first base.

After making a play that went on every social media baseball page out there, he ended the game by jumping up on a ground ball by Aaron Judge that took a massive hop, coming down and throwing a bullet to second, which started an around-the-horn double play.

The natural middle infielder can safely add third base to his list of secondary positions without feeling any sort of imposter syndrome following the show he put on in limited work.