Red Sox’s John Schreiber Feeling ‘Fine’ After Mound Slip Vs. Rays

The Boston Red Sox dodged what could’ve been yet another name added to their injury list.

Right-handed reliever John Schreiber slipped on the mound during the seventh inning of Thursday’s Red Sox-Rays game, which warranted a visit from Red Sox manager Alex Cora and the team’s trainer.

The Red Sox proceeded to fall to the Rays 5-4 at Tropicana Field, marking their 24th loss against American League East competition this season, including sixth in a row against Tampa Bay.

Schreiber spoke to reporters following the game and addressed the mound visit.

“Just a huge hole in the landing spot. Rolled my ankle a little bit. Unlucky,” Schreiber said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.

Schreiber added that rolling his ankle did have an impact, as he gave up two earned runs for the first time since May.

“Yeah, I mean I hit the guy,” Schreiber said. “But health-wise, I’m fine.”