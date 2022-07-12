How Red Sox’s Matt Barnes Fared In Second Rehab Assignment

NESN Logo Sign In

Matt Barnes’ second rehab assignment went better than his first, but he still struggled to get outs.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher made an appearance for the Florida Complex League on Tuesday afternoon. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reported Barnes allowed one run on two hits, gave up on walk and struck out two batters in an inning of work.

The right-hander’s first appearance came Saturday when he gave up three runs on as many hits.

While the runs were down for Barnes this time around, he’s still allowing runners to get on base and his command still isn’t what it was.

Barnes has been on the injured list since June 1. He’s struggled mightily this season with command and control and never regained his form from the first half of the 2021 Major League Baseball season.

Initially, Red Sox manager Alex Cora was hopeful Barnes would need just the 15 days before returning to the team, but his recovery has taken longer than expected.

It’s unclear if Barnes will make another appearance in Florida or if he will head to Portland and pitch for the Sea Dogs on an assignment.