Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Named All-Star Starter For American League

NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers will represent the Boston Red Sox at the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

The Red Sox announced Friday that Devers would be the American League’s starting third baseman for the mid-summer classic. He beat out Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez for the honors.

Starting at 3rd for the AL…

????? ?????? pic.twitter.com/XHrVxMOW8U — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 8, 2022

It was hardly a surprise for Devers to be named the AL’s representative, especially after his two-home run, five-RBI game against the Yankees on Thursday.

Devers celebrated the occasion with a tremendous diving stop to save extra-bases on Friday.