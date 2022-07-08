Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Named All-Star Starter For American League

Rafael Devers will represent the Boston Red Sox at the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.
The Red Sox announced Friday that Devers would be the American League’s starting third baseman for the mid-summer classic. He beat out Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez for the honors.
It was hardly a surprise for Devers to be named the AL’s representative, especially after his two-home run, five-RBI game against the Yankees on Thursday.
Devers celebrated the occasion with a tremendous diving stop to save extra-bases on Friday.