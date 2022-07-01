Red Sox’s Rich Hill Suffers Left Knee Injury In Loss To Cubs

NESN Logo Sign In

The hits just keep on coming for the Boston Red Sox’s rotation.

Rich Hill became the latest starting pitcher to suffer an injury, as the 42-year-old left Boston’s matchup against the Chicago Cubs with what was described as a left knee sprain by NESN’s Jahmai Webster during the broadcast.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora explained what happened following the game.

“He said he felt it on one pitch, it was his left knee, it’s a little bit sore,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We’ll know more during the night and tomorrow, and we’ll go from there.

“I felt like his wind up was out of whack and I went out there, he said he was fine. He was actually kicking himself, you know? And I get it, you want to keep competing, but it just didn’t help.”

The injury proved costly for Boston, as Red Sox relievers would allow three runs to cross the plate in the 1 1/3 innings following Hill’s removal from the game, walking five batters in the process.

Starting pitchers Garrett Whitlock and Nathan Eovaldi remain on the injured list, while pitcher Chris Sale still has at least one rehab start before he makes a return to the big league club. With Josh Winckowski and Connor Seabold set to make starts in Chicago this weekend, a trip to the injured list for Hill could force Boston to turn to yet another minor-league prospect to make a spot start.