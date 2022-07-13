Red Sox’s Trevor Story Makes Early Exit Following Hand Injury Vs. Rays

Story left Tuesday's game in the fifth inning

Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story made an early exit in the fifth inning of Tuesday’s Red Sox-Rays game at Tropicana Field.

Story went down with a right-hand contusion during his second at-bat. On a 3-2 count, Story swung at an inside pitch from Rays pitcher Corey Kluber, and Story was struck in the hand in the process, forcing to make an early departure from the game.

Rookie infielder Jeter Downs stepped up to the plate and converted on the pinch-hit opportunity with a single to left-center, which advanced Alex Verdugo, who kicked the inning off with an opposite-field knock of his own, to third.

You can catch the remainder of Tuesday’s Red Sox-Rays game live on NESN.

