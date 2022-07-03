Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts Exits Game Vs. Cubs With Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

Trying to avoid a three-game sweep at the hands of the Chicago Cubs, the Boston Red Sox were dealt another injury late in Sunday’s contest at Wrigley Field.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts exited the game with two outs in the bottom of the seventh after he was spiked on the lower half of his left leg when Willson Contreras slid into second base on a steal attempt. Despite Contreras’ cleat making contact with Bogaerts’ lower body, he still was able to get the tag down to get the Cubs catcher out.

Manager Alex Cora and a member of the team’s training staff came out to look at Bogaerts’ injury, and after several minutes, the Red Sox star was removed from the ball game.

With Bogaerts coming out, the Red Sox opted to sub in Trevor Story, who wasn’t a part of the team’s starting lineup for the series finale, and move Christian Arroyo from second base to shortstop.

Bogaerts isn’t the only member of the Red Sox to deal with an ailment in Chicago. Left-handed pitcher Rich Hill suffered a left knee sprain in his start on Friday, causing him to go on the 15-day injured list.

The extent of Bogaerts’ injury isn’t known yet, but Cora most likely will provide an update on his status following the contest.