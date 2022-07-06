Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts Explains Being ‘Little Worried With Diving’

NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts returned to the lineup Tuesday night after missing just one game with a thigh laceration that required stitches, and the injury limited the Red Sox shortstop a little bit on defense.

Still, Bogaerts belted a home run in Boston’s eventual 8-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays after missing Monday’s game.

The offense clearly was there for Bogaerts on Tuesday at Fenway Park, as he went 1-for-3 with the homer, a walk and three RBIs. But Bogaerts wasn’t moving as sharply at short and didn’t dive for any ground balls.

Of course, having seven stitches in your thigh will make moving around a bit more difficult.

“I have a nice bruise, but it does feel good. Don’t have no issues, I’m just a little worried with diving. That’s the only part that kind of worries me, maybe some balls are going to be a little close and if I want to stay on the field I have to do this for a little bit,” Bogaerts said told reporters after the game, per The Eagle-Tribune’s Mac Cerullo. “It (stinks) because some balls I know I can dive for, but honestly it’s going to be hard.”

The Red Sox and Bogaerts want to avoid potentially making the injury worse, should the stitches rip, and risk losing him for more than just one game. But had there been an opportunity for Bogaerts to make a play that would have saved the game, he would not have thought twice about diving for the ball.

“The game was close and if I had a shot to dive, I had to go for it,” Bogaerts said. “Luckily enough, I didn’t get none as the game went along, but that’s the only thing I kind of worry about.”