Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts Reacts To Earning 2022 MLB All-Star Nod

'I feel like experiencing those great occasions is special'

We learned Sunday that Rafael Devers won’t be the only member of the Red Sox traveling from Boston to Los Angeles for the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

The star third baseman will be joined by infield mate Xander Bogaerts, who was named an American League All-Star reserve before the Red Sox and the New York Yankees wrapped up their four-game series at Fenway Park. It will be the fourth career trip to the Midsummer Classic for Bogaerts, who also earned All-Star nods in 2016, 2019 and last year.

Boston’s longtime shortstop caught up with the media after receiving the exciting news.

“Obviously it’s a blessing,” Bogaerts told reporters, per MLB.com. “I feel like experiencing those great occasions is special.”

Bogaerts added: “It’s special, you know. I feel like every time it’s different. It’s definitely something that in the offseason you have in your mind. If you want to say you have some goals set, I think obviously every player individually would want something like this.”

The Red Sox still have two important series to play before Bogaerts and Devers join the rest of the league’s best at Dodger Stadium. Boston will kick off a four-game series against the Rays in Tampa Bay on Monday, followed by a three-game weekend set against the Yankees in the Bronx.

