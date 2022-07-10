Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts Selected To MLB All-Star Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox star third baseman Rafael Devers will have company when he attends the Major League Baseball All-Star Game next week.

Xander Bogaerts also was selected to play in the Midsummer Classic on Sunday as a reserve for the American League. It will be the fourth All-Star appearance for the 29-year-old Bogaerts. Devers earned the start at the hot corner after two rounds of fan voting while Bogaerts’ spot came via player ballot results.

Bogaerts is the midst of another stellar season for the Red Sox. The slugging shortstop is batting .309, which is good for the 12th best mark in the league, to go along with seven home runs and 35 RBIs heading into Sunday night’s contest against the New York Yankees.

Bogaerts started in last year’s All-Star Game — he went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI — while also playing in the exhibition contest in 2016 and 2019.

Chicago White Sox’s Tim Anderson will get the starting nod over Bogaerts at shortstop.

Bogaerts and Devers, the lone representatives for the Red Sox, will make their way out to Los Angeles for the MLB All-Star Game, which is scheduled for Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET from Dodger Stadium.