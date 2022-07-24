Reported Asking Price For Nationals Star Juan Soto Revealed

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s going to take a king’s ransom to obtain Washington Nationals star Juan Soto via a trade.

The Nationals put Soto on the trade block after he recently rejected a $440 million contract extension, and the asking price — as expected — is sky high for the 23-year-old slugger.

So what is it going to take for a team to get Soto out of a Nationals uniform? The type of trade package needed to acquire him became clearer Saturday when FOX’s Ken Rosenthal reported that the Nationals are looking for “four to five top young players” that are a mix of high-end prospects and major leaguers with little service time.

Rosenthal admitted that it’s a “monster” ask from the Nationals, but it isn’t scaring off potential suitors.

“Teams are not offended what the Nationals want, but they’re worried they can’t meet that price,” Rosenthal said.

Rosenthal also noted that the Nationals aren’t willing to alter their trade demands at the moment. While the Boston Red Sox have restocked their farm system in recent years, they’ll most likely be longshots to acquire Soto.

Soto’s trade market could heat up over the next week with the Major League Baseball trade deadline fast approaching on Aug. 2.