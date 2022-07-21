Retired Rob Gronkowski Doubles Down On Tom Brady Recruitment Claim

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady pretty clearly had some sway on Rob Gronkowski staging an NFL comeback ahead of the 2020 season.

But the seven-time Super Bowl champion won’t be able to work his magic on the future Hall of Fame tight end a second time. That’s what Gronk is saying at this stage in the league year, at least.

At an event in Boston last week, Gronkowski claimed a phone call from Brady wouldn’t motivate him to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The five-time first-team All-Pro doubled down on that stance during a Good Morning America interview that aired Wednesday.

“I would say, ‘What’s up?’ I mean, obviously, I would answer it. I mean, it’s the greatest of all time calling,” Gronkowski told ABC News’ Victor Oquendo. “We do have a great relationship on and off the field. We’re good friends. I would say, ‘What’s up?’ No, I wouldn’t go back to football. I’m all set and I’m enjoying what I’m doing. I’m enjoying trying to find what I really, really want to do next.”

For what it’s worth, someone in Gronkowski’s inner circle believes more football could be next on the docket for the 33-year-old. Camille Kostek isn’t totally convinced her longtime boyfriend is done playing.