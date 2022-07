NESN Logo Sign In

Rich Hill got to face off with the team who drafted him.

The Boston Red Sox lost 6-5 to the Chicago Cubs in their first game at Wrigley Field since 2012.

Hill left the game with the lead but watched his team fall against the Cubs, who drafted him in the fourth round of the 2002 MLB Draft.

For more, check out the “Red Sox Best Comeback” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.