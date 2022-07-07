Sabrina Ionescu Records History-Making Triple-Double Against Aces

NESN Logo Sign In

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu totaled 31 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists Wednesday night, good for the highest-scoring triple-double in WNBA history.

Ionescu shot a career-high 7-for-8 from 3-point range and was 10-for-13 from the field. She put up these impressive numbers in the Liberty’s 116-107 win over the Aces, marking the most points Las Vegas has given up in team history.

The 24-year-old became the first player to have more than 30 points in a triple-double. The previous record of 29 points was set in 2004 by Los Angeles Sparks center Lisa Leslie. Ionescu also had no turnovers on the night, becoming the first WNBA player ever to record a triple-double without turning the ball over at least once.

Wednesday night’s performance was the third triple-double of Ionescu’s career and her second this season. She tied Chicago Sky star forward Candace Parker’s record for most career triple-doubles.

Ionescu, an Oregon alum, became the youngest player in WNBA history to record a triple-double back in May 2021.

Wednesday’s effort also marked the fifth triple-double across the league this year, the most in a single WNBA season. Ionescu has two, Parker has two, and the other one came from Moriah Jefferson of the Minnesota Lynx.

Ionescu has been playing the way the Liberty hoped when they selected her with the first pick of the 2020 WNBA Draft. She was limited to just three games in her rookie season after suffering an ankle injury, but she is off to a great start this season, averaging 17.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.1 steals through 21 games.