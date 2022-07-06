Sam Hauser, Juhann Begarin Headline Celtics Summer League Roster

NESN Logo Sign In

After a couple weeks of rumors of who will and won’t be on the Boston Celtics Summer League team, the franchise announced their official roster for the upcoming games Wednesday.

Sam Hauser, who got a little bit of run with the Celtics this past season as a rookie, and 2021 second-round draft pick Juhann Begarin headline the 11-player team. Along with Hauser, Matt Ryan and Brodric Thomas are the only returning players from the Celtics who will suit up this summer.

This year’s 2022 NBA Draft pick JD Davison is also on the team as he looks to show off his athleticism, especially on the defensive end of the court. Boston has six players who haven’t played a single minute in the NBA yet. The group will be coached by Celtics assistant Ben Sullivan.

Here is a full look at the roster the Celtics put together for Summer League:

Juhann Begarin, Guard/Forward

Jordan Bone, Guard

JD Davison, Guard

Sam Hauser, Forward

Jericole Hellems, Forward

Bryton Hobbs, Guard

Mfiondu Kabengele, Forward/Center

A.J. Reeves, Guard

Matt Ryan, Forward

Brodric Thomas, Forward

Trevion Williams, Center

A.J. Reeves could draw attention from Boston’s fan base with the Providence product being a Roxbury, Mass. native. Trevion Williams, who is coming off a career at Purdue and stands at 6-foot-10 and 255 pounds, will be another name that will interest fans.

The Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams and the Celtics open up their five-game slate on Saturday against Miami at 5:30 p.m. ET.