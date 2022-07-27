Sam Kennedy Spoke On Relationship Between Alex Cora, Chaim Bloom

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox began the second half in identical fashion to when they entered the Major League Baseball All-Star break, struggling against American League East opponents.

The Red Sox were swept by the Toronto Blue Jays and outscored 40-10 in three games. A series highlighted by Boston’s historic 28-5 loss to open up the second half.

On Tuesday, Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy spoke with Greg Hill on Audacy’s “The Greg Hill Show” — addressing the current state of the Red Sox, most notably the relationship between manager Alex Cora and Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom.

“I’ve been in baseball since 1993 and typically the perception that sports figures are talking to each other through the media in the organization that I’ve seen is just never true. And I can say with absolute certainty that Chaim and Alex Cora have perhaps the best manager/general manager relationship that I’ve seen in my time here. They’ve got incredibly open dialogue,” Kennedy said. “All of us talk, all the time on a daily basis.”

Kennedy added: “We believe in Alex, and in terms of Chaim Bloom and the entire baseball ops front office, they have a close relationship with the staff and are in touch all the time and no one is talking to each other through the media, I can assure you that.”

Prior to Tuesday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians, Bloom spoke with NESN’s Tom Caron, as seen on the network’s pregame coverage. Like Kennedy, Bloom addressed the ongoing season struggles that have carried on throughout the month of July.

The Red Sox went 1-3 coming out of the All-Star break, remaining winless in series against the AL East division with 12 wins and 29 total losses. Much speculation remains regarding how Boston will approach the Aug. 2 MLB Trade Deadline.