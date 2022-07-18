Seattle Mariners Win 14 Straight Leaving Red Sox Out Of Wild Card Spot

NESN Logo Sign In

The Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers, 6-2, on Sunday to extend their winning streak to 14-straight games. Their streak is the longest in Major League Baseball history heading into an All-Star break.

The 14-game streak is now tied with the Atlanta Braves for the longest on the season. Atlanta?s streak stretched from June 1 to June 15. The first win of the Mariners’ streak came on July 2.

The Mariners have won 22 of their last 25 games overall, the most wins by an MLB team in a 25-game stretch since 2017.

Only two other teams have had a 10+ game win-streak entering the break and both went on to win the World Series (1975 Reds, 1935 Tigers) pic.twitter.com/KXZDQ6WCgu — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 17, 2022

The 14 wins have propelled the Mariners into one-of-three AL wild card spots. During the same stretch of 14 games, the Red Sox have gone 4-10 and enter the All-Star break outside the wild card standings.

Following the break, Seattle has a six-game homestand where they face the Rangers once again as well as the Houston Astros. The Astros are the leaders of the AL-West, so the Mariners may have a tough time making it 15-straight. If they can get their 15th consecutive win Friday, they’ll tie a team record from their last playoff appearance in 2001, where they ended the year 116-46.