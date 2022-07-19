Sergio Garcia ‘Not Feeling Loved,’ Expected To Quit DP World Tour

NESN Logo Sign In

The LIV Golf series has attracted a great deal of drama since it was founded in 2021, and former Master’s champion Sergio Garcia has become the latest member of the Saudi-funded league to draw negative attention.

Speaking with Spanish reporters following The Open on Sunday, Garcia stated his intention to quit the DP World Tour because he no longer feels loved on the European circuit.

“I am quite clear about what I am going to do with the European circuit. Probably leave it,” Garcia said, as transcribed by ESPN. “I want to play where I feel loved, and right now in the European Tour I am not feeling loved.

“I am very happy with what I have achieved, and I am going to try to enjoy it. I will play less and will spend more time at home. If I cannot play any more majors, that’s the way it is, but it is not something that bothers me a lot. I am feeling sad because of the Ryder Cup but right now in the way I am playing I won’t be selected.”

If he were to resign from the DP World Tour, he would become ineligible for the Ryder Cup.

