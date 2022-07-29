Shohei Ohtani To Red Sox? Why Blockbuster Deal Could Make Sense

505 games (2,019 plate appearances)

114 HRs, 306 RBIs, 66 SBs

.262/.352/.527

137 OPS+, 134 wRC+, 11.5 fWAR (not including pitching)

*through July 28

Why Ohtani makes sense for Red Sox:

The Red Sox sit 3 1/2 games back of an AL Wild Card spot. They are still squarely in contention with 62 games to go, but could use a boost to get them over the edge.

Ohtani, is not only an MVP front runner, with +110 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, but has the fourth best odds (+1100) to win the Cy Young as well. Safe to say acquiring Ohtani would have an impact on the clustered American League East race. There might not be a more impactful addition to the Red Sox in the entire league.

The right-handed flamethrower would immediately become Boston’s ace and a middle-of-the-order masher. Ohtani has been an even better pitcher than hitter this season, leading the league in strikeouts per nine innings and posting an aforementioned 2.81 ERA with a 2.37 FIP. Given the Red Sox recent struggles defensively, it would make sense to add a strikeout thrower at the deadline to take some pressure off of their position players.

The Red Sox already have an All-Star designated hitter in J.D. Martinez, but the duo could split time in the outfield. Ohtani has seven starts in the outfield at the MLB level, and Martinez has been a capable defender when called upon. Ohtani likely would replace Jackie Bradley Jr. in the starting lineup, which would be a substantial upgrade from an offense perspective.

Ohtani is under team control for 2023, so even if the deal does not pay dividends immediately, the Red Sox would be able to make another run alongside the Japanese superstar next season.

Why Ohtani doesn’t make sense for Red Sox:

The caliber of talent it would cost to acquire Ohtani would devastate the Red Sox budding farm system and could cost MLB talent as well.