Six Takeaways From Chris Sale’s Latest (Possibly Final) Rehab Start

Chris Sale’s latest rehab start on Wednesday did not go as planned.

The Boston Red Sox ace was clearly not at his best, as he struggled to find the strike zone throughout his outing with Triple-A Worcester. Sale finished with one run allowed, three hits, five strikeouts and five walks in 3 2/3 innings against the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

High heat has not gone anywhere

Despite being 33 years old, Sale can still dial it up when the juices are flowing. On the first pitch of the night, the lefty reached 97 mph. He also was able to muster up multiple mid-90s fastballs when needing to attack hitters on challenge pitches.

Sale did not post an impressive box score, but his ability to consistently light up the radar gun throughout his rehab assignments bodes well for his success when he returns to Boston.

Sale did not feature the control he is accustomed to

The five walks tell the story, as does his 58% strike rate. Sale was unable to find a groove at any point. Despite showing flashes of his former self, his outing was an up-and-down experience.

The one good sign? He stayed around the corners. While he missed with much more regularity, he didn’t leave any “mistake pitches” in the middle of the zone.

The slider is still lethal

While Sale did miss with all three pitches, he also showed plenty of confidence in the slider that made him so great. More importantly, he displayed many back-door sliders, which is not only one of the hardest pitches to execute, but one of the biggest reasons he has success versus right-handed hitting.