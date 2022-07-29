Six Years Later, Tom Brady Remembers Max Kellerman’s ‘Cliff’ Comments

Tom Brady has been dunking on Max Kellerman with his play for years. On Thursday, he did what normal people do and took things to Twitter.

On July 28, 2016, Kellerman called for the eventual demise of Brady’s legendary career. “He’s going to fall off a cliff,” Kellerman exclaimed on ESPN’s “First Take.” “Tom Brady is going to be a bum in short order.”

No one has forgotten those words, including Brady — who took a jab at Kellerman on the sixth anniversary.

Brady(‘s social team) applied a classic Twitter trope to the jab, calling out a bad take with a “ratio.” He also applied a classic Brady trope by using the opportunity to advertise one of his products.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Brady did not in fact fall off a (metaphorical) cliff. The future Hall of Famer added three Super Bowl rings to his trophy case since the prediction, something Kellerman noted in his (admittedly hilarious) response.

Now we just have to wait for Brady’s next Super Bowl win to be reminded of the worst take in sports history.

Six Years Later, Tom Brady Remembers Max Kellerman’s ‘Cliff’ Comments
