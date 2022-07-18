Son Of Ex-Patriot AJ Vinatieri Announces Commitment To Ball State

NESN Logo Sign In

AJ Vinatieri announced who he will be playing for in the 2022 college football season.

The son of former New England Patriots kicker, Adam, tweeted he will be playing for Ball State University.

“Excited for what the future holds,” AJ tweeted Saturday along with the hashtags “committed” and “chirp chirp,” in reference to the school mascot, the Cardinals.

Vinatieri announced on July 1 he decommitted from UMass and his recruitment was “100% open.” He is a kicker and a punter, but he will likely take over kicking duties for former redshirt senior Jake Chanove and former sophomore Jacob Lewis, who committed to Minnesota for his junior season. Redshirt sophmore Lucas Borrow will be the punter for the Cardinals in the 2022 season.