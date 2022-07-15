Stephen A. Smith Reveals Why He Hasn’t Been On ESPN, Will Remain Out

NESN Logo Sign In

If you’ve noticed your mornings have been quieter lately, it’s perhaps because the ever-boisterous Stephen A. Smith has been absent from ESPN’s “First Take.”

Smith revealed Thursday why he’s recently been off TV.

He tweeted: “Appreciate the love I’ve been receiving from everyone who’s missed me on @FirstTake. I’m out because I’m rehabbing from shoulder surgery. Partial tear — rotator cuff AND Bicep, along with frayed Labrum, plus a Bone Spur. Aging sucks, but it is what it is. Back next month.#AllLove”

Appreciate the love I?ve been receiving from everyone who?s missed me on @FirstTake. I?m out because I?m rehabbing from shoulder surgery. Partial tear ? rotator cuff AND Bicep, along with frayed Labrum, plus a Bone Spur. Aging sucks, but it is what it is. Back next month.#AllLove — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 14, 2022

Shoulder surgery? Sounds rough. But thankfully, it’s nothing more serious and Smith plans to return to his prominent on-air position at ESPN upon recovering from his injuries.

Smith is a polarizing personality, known for delivering his strong opinions — on any and all sports subjects — with the volume turned way up. There’s no denying he works his tail off, though, which some might argue is a case of overexposure on ESPN’s part.

Nevertheless, when you’re paying Smith as much as ESPN reportedly is, you might as well get your money’s worth. And Smith has been a fixture during ESPN’s NBA Finals coverage, among other events, in addition to for years being a staple in the network’s morning programming.