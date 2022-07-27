WNBA Legend Sue Bird Returns To Connecticut To Play CT For Final Time

NESN Logo Sign In

The legendary WNBA career of Sue Bird is nearing its end, and she’ll play one of her last regular-season games in the state she had so much success in.

Bird began her basketball career in her hometown of Syosset, New York before heading to the University of Connecticut from 1998 to 2002. She won two NCAA National Championships during her time with the Huskies.

She went on to be the No. 1 pick by the Storm in the 2002 WNBA Draft and has been on Seattle’s roster ever since. Bird announced her intentions to retire June 16, via Twitter.

This season has been bittersweet for the 41-year-old. The Storm have just eight regular-season games remaining, with the first being their final matchup against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday.

The last time the two teams met was back on June 17 when the Sun came out on top 82-71 in the back-and-forth game. Bird had 14 points, four assists and two steals on the night.

Bird has accomplished so much over the course of her lengthy career between her time at UConn and in the WNBA. She is the WNBA’s all-time assist leader, a four-time WNBA Champion (2004, 2010, 2018 and 2020) and the only WNBA player to participate in 500 games.