SummerSlam 2022 Live Stream: Watch WWE Premium Live Event Online

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar highlight a star-studded SummerSlam card at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

WWE’s “Biggest Party of the Summer” will feature five title matches and three special appearances. Logan Paul and Pat McAfee will compete in singles matches, and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett will serve as special guest referee for the Undisputed Tag Team Title match.

Reigns and Lesnar will compete in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed Universal Championship in what is billed as the last encounter between the two stars.

For the women’s division, Bianca Belair defends her Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch, and Liv Morgan defends her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey.

Here’s all the viewing information for SummerSlam:

When: Saturday, July 30 at 8 p.m. ET

Livestream: Peacock