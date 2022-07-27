Surging Red Sox Prospect Making Case For Shot At Big Leagues

Hernández is batting .358 since May 24

by

The Boston Red Sox are enveloped in a dreadful month of July, posting a 6-16 record while falling to last place in the American League East. It’s clear they need a shot in the arm.

While that boost would ideally come on the pitching staff — Boston has allowed 156 runs in the month, an average of 7.09 per game — as the Major League Baseball trade deadline approaches on Aug. 2, they may be able to find a boost out of one of their own prospects: Triple-A Worcester catcher Ronaldo Hernández.

“Looking at Hernández’s numbers before the three-hit performance, he appears to be a totally different hitter,” MassLive’s Katie Morrison wrote Monday. “Before May 24, he slashed .128/.157/.209 in 23 games. After May 24? He’s hitting .358 with seven home runs and 18 doubles.”

Hernández has caught fire over the last two months, with MLB.com naming him a player to keep an eye on after his strong start to July.

Hernández was acquired in February 2021, arriving from Tampa Bay with current Triple-A Worcester infielder Nick Sogard for pitchers Jeffrey Springs, Chris Mazza and cash. The 24-year-old quickly made his way to Triple-A, joining Connor Wong as the battery pack for Chad Tracy’s WooSox.

While Kevin Plawecki has a firm hold on the No. 2 catching job in Boston behind Christian Vázquez, both players are due to hit free agency following the season. Allowing Hernández, who is on the Red Sox’s 40-man roster, a crack at the major leagues can only serve to help him moving forward. Who knows, it may even help the struggling Red Sox.

More Red Sox:

Five Starting Pitchers Red Sox Could Target At MLB Trade Deadline
NESN 360 cta
Fenway Park
Previous Article

Prospect Leading Red Sox Organization In Home Runs Receives Promotion
Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom
Next Article

Five Starting Pitchers Red Sox Could Target At MLB Trade Deadline

Picked For You

Related