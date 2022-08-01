Sylvia Fowles Makes WNBA History, CT Sun Set To Face Lynx Aug. 14

NESN Logo Sign In

Sylvia Fowles of the Minnesota Lynx became the fifth player in WNBA history to record 2,500 field goals made on Sunday against the Los Angeles Sparks, which added to her lengthy player résumé once again.

Fowles is set to retire at the end of this season following a stellar 15-year career in the league, including eight All-Star Game appearances (2009, 2011, 2013, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022) and two WNBA championships (2015 and 2017).

Through this accomplishment, Fowles joined an impressive list of players past and present who have hit the 2,500 FGM mark. Tina Thompson sits in fourth at 2,630, Seattle Storm forward Tina Charles is in third with 2,835 and Candice Dupree is in second with 2,842.

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi sits in first at 3,041. The Connecticut Sun will face the Mercury twice this week on Tuesday and Thursday, coming off a tough loss to the Chicago Sky on Sunday.

The 36-year old Fowles is still putting up big numbers, averaging 14.9 points, 9.9 rebounds (good for first across the league) and 1.1 blocks per game.

The Sun’s final regular season game will take place on Aug. 14 against the Lynx at home. Connecticut defenders, especially forwards Jonquel Jones and Brionna Jones, will have their hands full slowing down Fowles.