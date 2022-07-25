10 Biggest Questions Facing Patriots As Training Camp 2022 Begins

NESN Logo Sign In

Class is back in session at Gillette Stadium.

This week, the New England Patriots will reconvene for training camp, hitting the practice field Wednesday morning for the first time since early June.

As camp commences, we spotlighted 10 of the biggest questions facing this Patriots squad, which is looking to improve on last season’s 10-win campaign and first-round playoff exit.

1. Who is calling plays?

The Patriots will operate without an official coordinator on either side of the ball this season, and it remains unclear who will be calling plays for their Mac Jones-led offense. Quarterbacks coach Joe Judge and offensive line coach Matt Patricia appeared to share those duties during spring practice, with head coach Bill Belichick also devoting more of his attention to New England’s offense than usual. Belichick has yet to reveal who will handle that responsibility full-time this season, but either Patricia or Judge would be an unorthodox choice given their relative lack of offensive coaching experience. The Patriots’ play-caller will play an integral role in the development of Jones, who thrived under former OC Josh McDaniels’ tutelage as a rookie.

2. What will the offense look like?

Belichick used the word “streamlined” to describe his team’s post-McDaniels offense, with players adjusting to tweaks in terminology and verbiage aimed at simplifying a notoriously complex system. The on-field product likely won’t look drastically different, but the Patriots did abandon one of their favorite personnel packages this offseason when they eliminated the traditional fullback from their roster. For a team that ranked second in the NFL in 21 personnel usage (two backs, one tight end) in 2021, that was a significant development. We could see the 2022 Patriots lean more heavily on two-tight end sets, which they seldom utilized last season despite signing Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith to big-money contracts. Smith, it’s worth noting, enjoyed an encouraging spring after a dismal debut season in New England.

3. Can Mac Jones take a Year 2 leap?

While the Patriots’ offensive coaching setup remains a major question mark, Jones has provided plenty of reasons for optimism since his promising rookie year concluded. He’s improved his diet and conditioning, garnered rave reviews for his command of the offense and more active leadership style, and showed off an improved deep ball this spring, delivering seven tight-window completions on eight deep attempts across two minicamp practices. With a largely unchanged supporting cast of skill players — save for the arrivals of veteran receiver DeVante Parker and a few rookies — the Patriots are banking on growth from Jones to elevate their offense this season.

4. Who starts at linebacker?

No Patriots position group saw more offseason turnover than the linebacking corps, which no longer features Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins or Chase Winovich. That quartet combined to play more than 1,700 defensive snaps last season — including 810 by Van Noy and 634 by Hightower — and New England will be relying on a crop of less experienced, more athletic ‘backers to replace them. Raekwon McMillan, Mack Wilson and 2021 fifth-round pick Cameron McGrone — an intriguing prospect who redshirted last season but has received high praise from coaches — will jockey for one starting inside linebacker spot alongside the returning Ja’Whaun Bentley. On the edge, Josh Uche currently looks like the favorite to start opposite Pro Bowler Matthew Judon, with Anfernee Jennings and 2021 third-rounder Ronnie Perkins also in the mix.